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Championship pair Bristol City and Watford are ‘considering making formal offers’ for Colombian striker Kevin Viveros, who plays for Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense.

The Hornets have had a poor end to the recently concluded regular phase of the Championship, as they failed to win any of their last eight league games, while losing six of them.

Former striker Sam Parkin believes that Watford will need a stable manager and a cohesive team, despite having some talented players.

Watford pulled the trigger on Ed Still as boss and it remains to be seen who they turn to next.

Bristol City, on the other hand, finished mid-table after they played in the Championship playoffs last season, with Roy Hodgson as their caretaker manager.

The veteran manager’s appointment was criticised by one former attacker, who felt that Hodgson was an ‘odd choice’.

Bristol City have been linked with a move to bring in Portsmouth boss John Mousinho and that may be a possibility in the view of one former EFL winger.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Despite neither club having a permanent manager, they are pushing ahead with work in the transfer market and want Viveros.

According to Brazilian outlet RTI Esporte, the Robins and the Hornets are closely monitoring Brazilian Serie A hitman Viveros.

The pair are ‘considering making formal offers’ to Athletico Paranaense.

The Brazilian side though, consider the 26-year-old striker a top asset, and it has been suggested that they have rejected offers as high as €15m.

The 26-year-old had a two-year spell at Bosnian club Sarajevo, where he played only once, and has played the rest of his football in South America.

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Viveros is having a fine season at the Brazilian club, as he has scored nine goals and provided one assist in 17 games across all competitions for Athletico Paranaense.

His current deal runs for two more years in Brazil and the club are concerned about potentially selling him during a crucial part of the Brazilian Serie A season.

Viveros could potentially be offered a new contract to try to keep hold of him.