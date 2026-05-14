Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Besiktas are closing in on ‘reaching an agreement’ with Liverpool star Federico Chiesa as the Turkish giants prepare to submit an official offer.

The Italian arrived at Anfield in 2024 as he looked to reignite his career following an injury-disrupted spell during the latter stages of his Juventus tenure.

However, his time on Merseyside has failed to unfold as anticipated amid persistent struggles for regular minutes under Arne Slot.

Chiesa is yet to make even 50 appearances for the Reds since his arrival and has managed just one Premier League start this season, largely operating as a fringe option in Liverpool’s attacking ranks.

Speculation surrounding a return to Italy has followed the 28-year-old since last summer, with several Serie A clubs exploring the possibility of bringing him back to his homeland.

Liverpool, however, opted against sanctioning an exit and informed the winger that he would remain part of the squad due to a lack of attacking options, yet his game time still failed to increase.

This January, the Italian appeared open to a move as Juventus attempted to bring him back to Turin, but nothing materialised.

Honour Year Coppa Italia 2021, 2024 Euro 2020 2021 Premier League 2025 Federico Chiesa’s honours

Besiktas have now started to show serious interest in signing Chiesa and it was recently suggested they had carried out extensive research into him.

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, the Black Eagles are now closing in on ‘reaching an agreement’ with Chiesa over a potential move to Istanbul.

Besiktas would then likely send an offer to Liverpool if they have personal terms in place with Chiesa.

The Turkish giants’ admiration for Chiesa dates back to last summer and, if a deal is concluded, it would represent a marquee signing.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

A move to Turkey could also provide Chiesa with an opportunity to revive his career and secure the regular minutes that have eluded him at Liverpool.

Besiktas are also monitoring Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka’s situation, another potential major statement from the club, and he is claimed to be ‘open to joining’.