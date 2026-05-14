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Rangers manager Danny Rohl has called for ‘strong decisions’ to be taken at the club this summer, both on and off the pitch.

The Light Blues suffered their fourth consecutive defeat since the top-six split after a 2-1 loss to Hibernian on Wednesday night, marking the first time since 1983 that Rangers have lost four top-flight games in a row.

Rangers entered the post-split fixtures with plenty of promise as they were three points behind leaders Hearts, but have now fallen eleven points behind the Jambos and will finish third.

An emotional James Tavernier received a presentation from club legend John Greig before kick-off against Hibs to mark his 11 years of service before he leaves this summer, but he took no part in the game, with Rohl having wanted to bench him.

Rohl stressed that winning matches must remain the standard at Rangers and insisted that it is the responsibility of everyone at the club to deliver their best performances.

The 37-year-old manager suggested major decisions will need to be made during the summer, hinting at significant changes both on and off the pitch to help bring back the club to competing for trophies.

Speaking to RangersTV (0:40), he said: “I demand always to win games. To put a lot of things on.

Season Position 2024–25 2nd (Runners-up) 2023–24 2nd (Runners-up) 2022–23 2nd (Runners-up) 2021–22 2nd (Runners-up) 2020–21 1st (Champions) Rangers’ last five league finishes

“This is our job to do.

“It means for the summer make strong decisions.

“Strong changes on and off the pitch.

“And then bring this club back where this club should be.”

Rangers will look to secure their first win post-split against Falkirk at the weekend.

The Gers will turn their attention towards the summer transfer window as they look to strengthen their squad and find a replacement for Tavernier, although a former Rangers striker warned the Ibrox side that nobody the Light Blues bring in will be able to match the English defender’s impact.

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Recent performances have left a section of Rangers fans in seriously doubting whether Rohl should remain in charge, although the German boss has insisted he remains fully committed to the Gers.

The inexperienced manager was far from Rangers’ first choice for the role, with Kevin Muscat and Steven Gerrard turning down the job.