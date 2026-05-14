Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Aston Villa out-on-loan star Louie Barry has claimed that he always fancies himself in front of goal, stressing that he cannot wait for the League One playoff final to help Stockport County get promoted to the Championship.

The Sutton-born attacking talent spent ten years within West Brom’s academy, and his talent levels were recognised by Spanish giants Barcelona.

He spent a year at the Catalan giants’ academy before Aston Villa brought him back to England, and he was regarded as an elite prospect.

Barry’s only senior appearance for the Villans came in the FA Cup back in 2021 and he even scored against Liverpool in the domestic cup game.

Then Ipswich Town boss, Paul Cook, hailed the versatile attacker as ‘electric and bright’, but he is yet to reach anywhere near his once-anticipated high potential.

The 22-year-old is on his ninth loan spell away from Villa Park and is currently on his third loan at Stockport, who loaned him in the winter window.

Stockport’s director of football, Jonathan Smith, admitted that Barry was hungry to do well at the Hatters and he scored a hat-trick against Peterborough United in League One.

Loan club Ipswich Town Swindon Town MK Dons Salford City Stockport County Hull City Sheffield United Clubs Louie Barry has been on loan at

The Villans loanee scored against Stevenage on Wednesday night in the League One playoff semi-final second leg, as Dave Challinor’s side won the tie 3-0 and booked a playoff final spot.

Barry has admitted that he cannot wait to play the final, stressing he backs himself to score, even in games where things are not going his way.

“Yes, that is the plan”, the 22-year-old told Stockport’s media (3:20) when he was asked if he fancies a goal in the playoff final.

“I am always confident that I am going to get on the scoresheet, even if I am not really in the game.

“I feel like ‘give me a chance and I am going to bury it.’

“That is what I am always going to have in my head, and yes, I cannot wait.

“I wish it was tomorrow, maybe not tomorrow, I wish it was on Saturday or something.”

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Stockport will face either Bradford City or Bolton Wanderers in the playoff on 24th May at Wembley Stadium and Barry will aim to score to push Challinor’s men into the Championship.

He still has two years left on his current deal at Villa Park and it remains to be seen whether Unai Emery is ready to give him a chance in pre-season, or if he will be offloaded in the next transfer window.