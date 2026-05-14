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Tottenham Hotspur star Mathys Tel is back on Serie A club Roma’s wishlist as Giallorossi boss Gian Piero Gasperini ‘has a list’ of attacking targets which he is on.

He joined Spurs on a permanent deal at the beginning of the current campaign, following his half-season loan last year from Bayern Munich.

Even though the France Under-21 international is considered a top talent, he is yet to translate that into numbers at the north London club.

Tel has scored four goals and created one in 29 Premier League games, while clocking 1,179 minutes with two games to go in the current campaign.

The 21-year-old versatile forward even wanted to leave the club in the winter transfer window, as former Spurs boss Thomas Frank mostly played him as a substitute.

Roma’s sporting director, Frederic Massara, pushed hard in the January window for Tel, who Spurs did not allow to leave.

The Serie A giants, though, are still keen on the 21-year-old Frenchman, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via La Roma 24).

Club played for Country Rennes France Bayern Munich Germany Tottenham Hotspur England Clubs Mathys Tel has played for

It has been suggested that the Giallorossi manager Gasperini has made a list of attacking additions the club could sign and Tel is on it.

Roma have now activated Aston Villa loanee Donyell Malen’s option to buy and are keen on adding more quality to their frontline.

West Ham United star Crysencio Summerville is also a target for the Serie A giants, who have made initial contact with the Dutch winger regarding a potential swoop.

Roma could end up losing ‘highly sought after’ Matias Soule to the Villans and that has made them look for a new attacker.

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Spurs are still not out of the woods as the north London club are still not safe from relegation with two games to go in the current campaign.

They have accumulated seven points in their last three league games, and Tel has scored a key goal and provided an assist, which have played a major role in Spurs having an advantage over the Hammers in the relegation race.

Tel’s contract runs for five more years at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but how much game time Roberto De Zerbi intends to hand him could be key to how he thinks about his future.