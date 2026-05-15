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Celtic have agreed a deal to sell attacker Luis Palma to Polish club Lech Poznan as a ‘breakthrough has occurred’ in discussions between the two sides.

The Honduras international arrived in Poland on loan last summer, marking his second temporary departure from the Bhoys following an underwhelming spell at Olympiacos earlier in the year.

Palma struggled to get into Brendan Rodgers’ plans when he headed back to Olympiacos and was only too willing to join Lech Poznan on loan.

But the 26-year-old has since rediscovered prominence in Poland, becoming one of Lech Poznan’s most influential attacking figures with ten goals and nine assists across 45 appearances in all competitions this season.

In terms of goal contributions, the Honduras international is second in the entire squad, underlining his importance to the side this season.

A Polish journalist even hailed the winger’s display against Rapid Vienna in the Conference League back in October, describing Palma’s performance as ‘destruction mode’.

His latest goal arrived against Arka Gdynia when the winger found the net in a 1-1 draw, a result that still left Lech Poznan sitting four points clear at the top of the table in the Polish league with two league matches remaining.

Club played for Vida Real Monarchs Aris Salonika Celtic Olympiacos Lech Poznan Clubs Luis Palma has played for

Discussions over activating the purchase option had initially become complicated after Lech Poznan attempted to lower the original €4m clause, with the feeling that Palma should not cost so much after his second half of the season displays failed to match his first half performances.

Now, according to Polish journalist Mateusz Borek (via Goal PL), a major breakthrough has finally emerged in negotiations, with Lech Poznan reaching an agreement with the Bhoys over Palma’s permanent transfer.

Lech Poznan have been working hard to establish an agreement with Celtic and now look to have succeeded.

The Polish giants are now expected to proceed with a deal worth around €2.5m, which would establish a new transfer record for the club.

It remains to be seen how quickly Lech Poznan can wrap up the transfer, but Palma’s time at Celtic appears to be coming to an end.

All eyes will be on whether he can continue to kick on in Poland and potentially give Celtic cause to regret letting him go.