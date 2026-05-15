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A €40m offer is ‘on the table’ for Tottenham Hotspur target Aleksandar Stankovic and it comes from a Premier League club.

Stankovic currently turns out for Belgian side Club Brugge, but Inter Milan hold a buy-back option for him they can trigger this summer.

Tottenham, who now have an Italian boss in the shape of Roberto De Zerbi at the helm, are credited with an interest in landing the Croatian.

Spurs appear to increasingly be looking towards Italy for reinforcements this summer, a market De Zerbi knows well and which they regularly explored under the guidance of Fabio Paratici.

Initial interest is being shown in Fiorentina midfielder Nicolo Fagioli, while De Zerbi is also suggested to want to bring in two players from Roma.

Clubs keen on Stankovic are going straight to Inter Milan, who can make a quick profit by triggering their buy-back clause and then selling him.

There is now a €40m offer ‘on the table’ for Stankovic at Inter Milan and it comes from a Premier League club, according to Italian journalist Daniele Mari.

Club Years Inter Milan 2022-2025 Luzern (loan) 2024-2025 Club Brugge 2025- Aleksandar Stankovic’s career history

Stankovic could make for an attractive addition at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with a scout from Italian side Como hailing him for his ‘line breaking passes’.

De Zerbi will want to make sure there is enough creativity in the Spurs side next season, as he hopes to be plotting their resurgence in the Premier League.

Former Tottenham midfielder Danny Murphy claimed recently there is a real lack of creativity in the current Spurs side.

“They just lack a real creativity and energy high up the pitch and confidence”, Murphy said.

Stankovic, the son of former Serbia international Dejan Stankovic, came through the youth ranks at Inter Milan.

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He was loaned out to spend a season in Switzerland at Luzern, before then being sold to Club Brugge last summer.

Inter Milan can pay €22m to bring him back this summer, or €25m in the summer of 2027.

Given the eyes currently on the 20-year-old, making a quick-fire profit on Stankovic is likely to be attractive for Inter Milan this summer.

Stankovic will not be at the World Cup this summer, with Serbia having missed out on qualifying.