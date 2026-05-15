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Newcastle United ‘seem to be the most determined to sign’ Real Betis attacker Ez Abde, with an offer for the Moroccan winger expected to follow in due course.

The Moroccan is enjoying the finest campaign of his career in Spain, as his side secured qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Abde has scored 14 goals and registered 13 assists across all competitions, the highest goal contribution tally in the Real Betis squad.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, with Newcastle and Aston Villa showing concrete interest in the forward, while Betis are fully aware of the growing attention surrounding one of their most valuable assets.

On Tuesday, the Magpies had representatives present at the Green and Whites’ clash against Elche to monitor the Moroccan attacker.

The 24-year-old first attracted interest from England during his time with Barcelona, with Leeds United attempting to sign him and Crystal Palace making enquiries before his eventual move to Real Betis.

Newcastle view Abde as a long-term option on the left flank amid growing speculation over current occupant Anthony Gordon, who is attracting interest from Bayern Munich as they attempt to reach an agreement.

Club played for Country Hercules Spain Barcelona Spain Osasuna Spain Real Betis Spain Clubs Ez Abde has played for

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Newcastle ‘seem to be the most determined’ to do a deal for Abde and are eager to move quickly amid expected competition for his signature in the summer.

The 24-year-old has a €60m release clause, though Betis are not believed to be strictly demanding the full figure, as Newcastle prepare a €40m offer, a proposal the Spanish side may find difficult to dismiss.

The Andalusian club must also consider the 20 per cent sell-on clause owed to Barcelona, while the Catalans themselves continue to monitor the Moroccan star.

The 35-cap Morocco international is also expected to play a key role at the upcoming World Cup, something Newcastle will be aware could further drive up his valuation if he impresses on the international stage.

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That could complicate matters for Eddie Howe’s side, particularly as they are expected to operate under tighter financial conditions in the potential absence of European football next season.

The Magpies could still generate significant funds through player sales this summer, with Nick Woltemade drawing interest and the potential departure of Gordon.