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Tottenham Hotspur would need to offer €40m or more to tempt Fiorentina into doing business for midfielder Nicolo Fagioli, or the Serie A side will say ‘no thanks’.

Despite still being in the thick of a relegation battle in the Premier League, Tottenham are actively making plans for the summer transfer window.

Beefing up their midfield options looks to be on the agenda, with Roberto De Zerbi wanting to make sure there is no repeat of this season.

Tottenham are showing initial interest in Fiorentina’s Fagioli and it has been suggested La Viola could sell him if the price is right.

Fiorentina legend Claudio Merlo, responding to Tottenham’s interest, stressed his view that Fagioli is currently the club’s most valuable asset and the player they could get the most for.

Now it has emerged that Tottenham face needing to fork out a substantial sum to tempt Fiorentina to sell or they will find a wall around the player.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Firenzeviola), Fiorentina will say ‘no thanks’ to approaches for Fagioli unless they reach €40m or more.

Midfielder Age Rodrigo Bentancur 28 Joao Palhinha (loan) 30 Yves Bissouma 29 Lucas Bergvall 20 Archie Gray 20 Conor Gallagher 26 Pape Matar Sarr 23 Tottenham’s central midfield options

At such a level, La Viola would look at doing business, though even a sale then is by no means guaranteed.

If Tottenham do make a serious approach then they would have to strike a deal with a familiar face in the shape of Fabio Paratici.

The former Tottenham deal-maker is now the sporting director at Fiorentina and though that might smooth lines of communication, he is likely to drive a hard bargain.

There is also interest in Fagioli from AC Milan, though whether the Rossoneri could compete financially with Tottenham for the midfielder is open to question.

Fagioli helped Fiorentina to reach the quarter-final of the Conference League this season and featured in both legs of the tie against Crystal Palace.

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The encounter will have allowed Tottenham to take an up close look at Fagioli against Premier League opposition.

Fiorentina have the midfielder under contract until the summer of 2028.