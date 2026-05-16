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Tottenham Hotspur have asked about defender Tarik Muharemovic and that has pushed Inter Milan to accelerate their interest in Oumar Solet.

Spurs are expected to undergo significant changes in the summer transfer window if they survive in the Premier League, with arrivals and departures.

Defence could see departures, with Radu Dragusin tipped to leave amid interest from three clubs, while there remain question marks over Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven.

Tottenham have been looking at potential reinforcements and are showing interest in Sassuolo’s Muharemovic.

Inter have accelerated their move for another defender in the shape of Udinese’s Solet ‘partly because Tottenham have made enquiries’ about the Sassuolo player, according to Italian outlet FcInternews.it.

Inter want to sign at least one centre-back this summer and may even need two, but appear to be wary of Tottenham moving for Muharemovic, leading to a renewed focus on Solet.

Solet is also of interest to Newcastle United, who have been monitoring him.

Sassuolo are suggested to want €25m for Muharemovic, while Udinese want between €25m and €30m for Solet.

Club Years Wolfsberger 2020-2021 Juventus 2021-2025 Sassuolo (loan) 2024-2025 Sassuolo 2025- Tarik Muharemovic’s career history

Muharemovic, 23, is a Bosnia international and spent time at Juventus before moving to Sassuolo, initially on loan.

The defender helped Sassuolo to win promotion from Serie B last season and then secure their status in Serie A this term.

He has been included in the Bosnia squad for this summer’s World Cup and good performances in North America could see more clubs show interest in him.

Tottenham could do much of their shopping in Italian football this summer.

They are showing interest in Fiorentina midfielder Nicolo Fagioli, but La Viola are reluctant to let him go.

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De Zerbi is also suggested to want to bring in two players from Roma in the shape of goalkeeper Mile Svilar and midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Muharemovic’s Bosnai have been put in Group B at the World Cup, alongside Canada, Qatar and Switzerland.