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Leeds United have received a boost in the race for target Danilho Doekhi, as the defender’s potential return to the Netherlands has now been ruled out.

The Whites have ensured their Premier League safety upon their return to the top-flight, with two games remaining in the campaign.

Leeds added the likes of Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bornauw and James Justin to strengthen their backline last summer, but they have conceded 53 times in 36 games.

One commentator has suggested that the Yorkshire giants cannot radically change their playing approach due to a lack of strength in depth and Daniel Farke will be hopeful of receiving proper backing from the club hierarchy this summer.

Beefing up the backline with further proven quality is on their agenda and they have been keen on Union Berlin defender Doekhi for a while.

In the winter transfer window this term, Leeds, alongside fellow Premier League side Aston Villa, showed ‘particular interest’ in the former Ajax centre-back.

However, despite concrete offers, he decided to stay put in Germany until the end of the current season, when his contract expires.

Player Joe Rodon Sebastiaan Bornauw Jaka Bijol Ethan Ampadu Pascal Struijk James Justin Leeds United centre-back options

Leeds are still very much interested in the 28-year-old Dutch defender ahead of the summer window, when he will become a free agent, with a host of clubs also keen on him.

Now Leeds have been given a boost in the chase as one destination has been ruled out for Doekhi.

According to Dutch journalist Rik Elfrink, Doekhi will not return to the Netherlands this summer, as the Whites’ target is heading in a ‘different’ direction.

It has been suggested that PSV Eindhoven have held an interest in signing Doekhi, but that move is not on the cards now.

The Rotterdam-born defender has been impressive for Union Berlin during his four-year spell, making 136 appearances for the German top-flight outfit.

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The 28-year-old has scored seven times in 36 games across all competitions and his effectiveness in both boxes makes him a desirable target for his suitors.

Whether Leeds will be able to bring him to Elland Road remains to be seen, but as a free transfer, he could be a smart piece of business for the Whites.