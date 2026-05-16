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Leeds United commentator Adam Pope is of the belief that while Karl Darlow has done enough to earn himself a new deal, the Whites should still move to sign a new goalkeeper for next season.

Darlow joined Leeds from Newcastle United in 2023, with the Whites beating Bournemouth to his signature, and signed a three-year deal that is set to expire at the end of June.

The Welsh goalkeeper has admitted Leeds came calling at the right time, revealing that being third choice at St James’ Park was not an appealing prospect for him.

This season, the 35-year-old goalkeeper has featured in 20 Premier League games, keeping four clean sheets.

Summer signing and first-choice goalkeeper Lucas Perri suffered an injury ahead of the October international break and also came in for criticism in December, allowing Darlow to break into the team and earn promotion to the starting lineup under manager Daniel Farke.

Pope believes Darlow has done enough to earn a new contract at Elland Road after stepping into the side and delivering a series of dependable performances.

Even so, he is of the view that Leeds should look to bring in a top quality custodian in the summer transfer window.

Goalkeeper Nationality Karl Darlow Welsh Lucas Perri Brazilian Ilan Meslier French Alex Cairns English Leeds United’s goalkeeping options

Pope said on Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet (23:15): “I think he’s done enough to be offered a new deal.

“I still think that an elite ‘keeper would be a very, very shrewd bit of an investment.”

Referring to the 35-year-old’s performance in Monday’s draw against Tottenham Hotspur, Pope added that the Wales international has been a reliable performer for Leeds.

He pointed out that Darlow fought his way into the starting lineup after beginning the season as second choice, while also re-establishing his place in the Wales national team set-up.

Pope reiterated that the Yorkshire club should still look to bring in a new goalkeeper, stressing they must get their decision right in the market following Perri’s struggles.

“He didn’t make any errors or anything like that.

“And he’s been really good for Leeds.

“He’s reclaimed the spot, having started the season at number two, he’s dug it out, got a good Wales career going.

“But you wonder, do you say to him, ‘Karl, we expect you to be number two this year because we’re going to sign X’?

“But make X the right one and not Lucas Perri.”

Sitting 14th, Leeds have secured Premier League football for next season and now have two fixtures remaining, with a strong finish still in sight as higher league positions bring greater financial rewards, potentially boosting their position heading into the next campaign.

This Sunday, they host seventh-placed Brighton at Elland Road in their final home game, before a trip to the London Stadium on the final day to face West Ham United in a match that could prove decisive in the relegation battle, with the Hammers fighting for survival.