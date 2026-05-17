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Tottenham Hotspur target Serhou Guirassy has reached a preliminary agreement on personal terms with Fenerbahce after meeting with the club’s president Sadettin Saran, it has been claimed in Turkey.

The 30-year-old continued to get amongst the goals for Borussia Dortmund in Germany this season and finished with 17 Bundesliga goals to rank as the third top scorer.

Moving forward, though, Guirassy is aiming for a new experience and wants to leave the Bundesliga club in the summer.

Tottenham, who are expected to sign a new striker in the summer, with Randal Kolo Muani only being on loan, have been widely linked with Guirassy.

The striker’s goalscoring exploits though have meant that he is popular and Spurs will face a battle to land him if they do make a move.

Fenerbahce are stepping up on their interest in signing Guirassy from Dortmund and talks have been held.

According to Turkish broadcaster TRT Spor, the president of Fenerbahce has personally met with Guirassy for talks and a preliminary agreement on personal terms has been reached.

League Goals Bundesliga 81 Ligue 1 31 Ligue 2 15 2. Bundesliga 2 Serhou Guirassy goals by league

There is no agreement between Fenerbahce and Dortmund, meaning the Turkish giants will have to negotiate a fee with the Ruhr club.

Dortmund are reluctant sellers and with Fenerbahce not one of the clubs able to trigger Guirassy’s €50m release clause, the task could be tough, with warnings an ‘incredible’ offer will be needed.

Whether Fenerbahce’s move to will push Tottenham to take action remains to be seen, especially as they are focused on survival.

That focus has already seen Guglielmo Vicario’s proposed move to Inter Milan frozen.

Whoever does sign Guirassy will be getting a proven goalscorer, with Germany legend Didi Hamann having told Inside Futbol that he would score goals in the Premier League.

Guirassy has now scored 81 goals in just 134 Bundesliga games, regularly finding the back of the net.