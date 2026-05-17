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German Bundesliga side Freiburg are trying to agree a transfer with Leeds United to sign attacker Willy Gnonto, but ‘the deal is difficult’.

Gnonto has struggled to command a regular spot in the Leeds side this season under Daniel Farke, with the German tactician preferring other options.

The Italian was considered to be a top talent at one point and pushed to leave Leeds in the summer of 2023 when they were relegated from the Premier League.

Everton tried to sign Gnonto, but Leeds insisted he would not leave and the attacker was reintegrated back into the team.

He has not kicked on as expected over the last three years and Leeds are now willing to let him go if the deal on the table is right.

Freiburg, who were interested when he was at FC Zurich, want to take Gnonto to Germany and have been holding talks to try to reach an agreement with Leeds.

However, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg ‘the deal is difficult’, even though Freiburg are working hard.

Talks involving all parties are now under way, with Leeds suggested to be prepared to sell Gnonto outright or agree to a loan with an obligation to buy.

Club Years FC Zurich 2020-2022 Leeds United 2022- Willy Gnonto’s career history

It is unclear what price tag the Yorkshire giants are currently placing on the attacker.

Freiburg finished seventh in the Bundesliga this season and could well make for an appealing destination for Gnonto.

The winger admitted in April that he has not had as many minutes as he would have liked for Leeds this season.

Gnonto did get off the bench for Leeds against Brighton on Sunday, being brought on by Farke at the hour mark for Dan James.

Leeds are expected to spend again this coming summer as they look to build on an encouraging first season back in the top flight.

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Aaron Lennon has tipped the Whites to splash big cash and further arrivals could push Gnonto even further down the pecking order.

The attacker will have his international ambitions with Italy firmly in his thoughts and a parting of the ways could work for both club and player.