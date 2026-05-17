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Tottenham Hotspur look set to have Manor Solomon returning to the club this summer as ‘doubts have increased’ at Fiorentina, leading to the club being expected to pass up on their option to buy.

The 26-year-old arrived in Florence after spending the first half of the campaign in Spain with Villarreal, where he struggled for regular minutes.

La Viola were battling relegation concerns when Solomon arrived and the winger expressed confidence about helping the club move away from danger.

The Italian outfit ultimately managed to pull clear of relegation trouble, though Solomon’s spell in Tuscany has not unfolded in the way either side had initially hoped.

The winger made an encouraging start to life in Florence, showing enough promise to convince Fiorentina to begin considering setting aside the amount required to sign him permanently in the summer.

However, after scoring in back-to-back Serie A matches against Napoli and Torino, Solomon suffered a hamstring injury during the Conference League clash against Polish club Jagiellonia Bialystok in February.

He returned in April but has since struggled to make the same level of impact following the setback, meaning ‘doubts have increased’ at Fiorentina, according to Italian outlet Firenzeviola.

Club played for Maccabi Petah Tikva Shakhtar Donetsk Fulham Tottenham Hotspur Leeds United Villarreal Fiorentina Clubs Manor Solomon has played for

Across 18 appearances for La Viola, Solomon has managed four goal involvements, with the latest being an assist on Sunday in his side’s 2-0 win at rivals Juventus.

Despite that Fiorentina are not expected to trigger the option to buy in the loan agreement, leading to Solomon heading back to Tottenham.

There were already question marks around his future at the club alongside fellow loanee Jack Harrison from Leeds United, as La Viola weighed up whether to move forward with permanent deals for the pair.

What Tottenham have planned for Solomon remains to be seen, but the Israel international will find a new manager in north London in the shape of Roberto De Zerbi.

The Italian tactician could give Solomon a chance to impress and stake his claim over the course of pre-season.

Fiorentina’s option to buy Solomon is around the €10m mark, which may indicate what Tottenham would consider to be an acceptable amount to sell the winger this summer.

Whether La Viola might be tempted to offer Tottenham a much lower amount remains to be seen.