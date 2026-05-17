Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

Celtic have been given a boost as midfield target Eric Martel has decided to leave 1.FC Koln this summer in search of a new challenge.

The midfielder is out of contract at the Billy Goats at the end of June and several sides have been showing keen interest in him given his situation.

Koln though have been attempting to convince Martel to stay put and pen a fresh contract to extend his stay.

They have failed in their efforts and the club have confirmed that ‘he will leave’ when his current deal expires in the summer.

Martel is keen for a new challenge, with Koln managing director Thomas Kessler saying via his club’s website: “We were in regular, close contact with Eric Martel over the past weeks and months and gave him a fair and appropriate offer.

“On Friday, he told us that he would not accept and wants to take on a new sporting challenge.”

The announcement fires the starting gun on the scramble to secure Martel’s signature, though in all likelihood it had already begun.

Celtic, who have Champions League football at Celtic Park to offer, are keen to add and Martel fits the bill for the Bhoys.

Interested club Country Celtic Scotland Stuttgart Germany Fiorentina Italy Wolfsburg Germany Besiktas Turkey Keen on Eric Martel

Available on a free transfer, his capture by Celtic could be seen as something of a coup.

At 24 years old, Martel also fits into Celtic’s player trading model and a solid spell in Glasgow could then let the Bhoys sell him for pure profit further down the line.

There is interest from elsewhere however, with Wolfsburg keen to keep Martel within Germany.

The Wolves are joined by Stuttgart in seeking to sign Martel, while Fiorentina also hold an interest.

Turkish giants Besiktas are admirers too and could be a tempting destination for the midfielder.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

It has been suggested that Martel wants to fight for trophies at his next club and Celtic would tick that box.

The midfielder could expect to fight for all three domestic trophies in Scottish football, as well as play in Europe.

Martel though is highly likely to want to know who will be the manager at Celtic next season.

It is unclear who will be in charge, but Martin O’Neill is surely in the box seat after the Bhoys’ sensational Scottish Premiership win.