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Fixture: Leeds United vs Brighton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17th May, 15:00 UK time

Leeds United roll out the red carpet for Brighton in the Premier League this afternoon in what is their final game at Elland Road this season.

The Whites’ penultimate game of the season does not hold that much significance in the overall context of things. They have already secured their Premier League status for the season and the pivotal job manager Daniel Farke has in his hand right now is to assess the strength of his squad before he goes into the transfer market in search of reinforcements.

Former Premier League star Aaron Lennon senses a big summer coming up at Elland Road, given how difficult the second season in the Premier League is.

While scout reports start arriving from different corners of the world, the Yorkshire giants will hope to end the season on a positive note or rather a winning note at home.

Brighton, their next opponents, are a team to be chalked off at their own peril. They are currently placed seventh in the table and have an eye on European qualification next season.

This game, then, is of more importance to them than their Yorkshire hosts. They currently lead Brentford by two points but a loss at this point might prove to be costly.

Fabian Hurzeler will most likely pick a team to win. He is also expected to employ tactics that will be able to counter the high-press football from the home team.

A fact that will work on the Seagulls’ favour is their experience in the Premier League. They have been in it and have seen it all over the last few years and could use that to good effect inside Elland Road.

The aim will also be to hit the home side straight away, so that they are able to avoid the hostility of the Elland Road.

The Leeds players, though, will look to imbibe the atmosphere and get things going as quickly as possible.

Predicted Lineups

Leeds United Brighton Darlow Verbruggen Justin Kadioglu Bornauw Van Hecke Rodon Dunk Bijol De Cuyper James Baleba Tanaka Gross Longstaff Minteh Aaronson Hinshelwood Nmecha Ruttter Calvert-Lewin Welbeck Predicted lineups

Recent Form (league)

Leeds United: DWDWW

Brighton: WLWDW

Key Men

Leeds United

The home team will have a job in hand to stop the Seagulls from cementing their place in the Conference League.

The need is not that much and even a draw will be enough, but Farke is not expected to play any other way than what he has already been doing.

High press football could be on display and for that to happen a lot of onus will be on Dominic Calvert-Lewin. With Lukas Nmecha as the second striker, the former Everton man will be allowed more opportunity to fall behind and build play.

He does have the ability to do that and has done that on a number of occasions already this season. And it is not just his goals that will be important this afternoon.

Lukas Nmecha will have the job of scoring the goals. He has six goals to his name this season, but none of them have come since the start of February.

There is, therefore, a feeling that a goal is long overdue. Even if he does not score, he can be the creator of one that eventually proves to be a difference maker, setting up one for his team-mates.

Brighton

Brighton have depended quite a bit this season on their 2024 signing from Newcastle United, Yankuba Minteh. The 21-year-old offers sheer pace down the flanks and has goals and assists to show for it.

Minteh has seven goal contributions to his name already this season and has managed 18 shots on target inside the box.

In Leeds’ three-man back, Minteh definitely has the ability to set the cat amongst the pigeons.

Veteran striker Danny Welbeck might also have a crucial role to play. Despite being 35, Welbeck has been able to prove his worth in the team and the 13 goals he has to his name is proof of that.

He has been able to turn up at crucial periods of time, and against Leeds in an all-important match, he can be a key, capitalising on crosses coming on from the flanks.

Result Competition Brighton 3-0 Leeds United Premier League Leeds United 2-2 Brighton Premier League Brighton 1-0 Leeds United Premier League Last three meetings

Match Prediction

Brighton, with more experience of the top-flight, are expected to show more urgency about winning the match this afternoon. They have a whole lot riding on the outcome of the match and, therefore, will give it their all.

Leeds, on the other hand, can capitalise on the nerves that are set to be running high inside the Brighton camp, while they will not lie down in front of their own fans.

Fabian Hurzeler’s team will have to play inside the Elland Road cauldron and with the fans giving the home team all the backing, Brighton players might start feeling the heat.

They simply cannot allow Leeds United to score first. Otherwise it could prove to be a tough afternoon for the visitors.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Leeds United 1-1 Brighton

Where To Watch?

Leeds United vs Brighton will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HDR with kick-off starting from 15.00 UK time.