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Fixture: Leeds United vs Brighton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Daniel Farke has selected his Leeds United lineup vs Brighton for the Whites’ final game of the season at Elland Road in the Premier League this afternoon – match preview here.

With Premier League status secured, Leeds could be forgiven for easing off a bit, but there is little doubt they will want to sign off on a high.

Farke is already looking ahead and has warned of the dangers of a second season in the Premier League.

Leeds have though more than held their own at the level and Dan James recently pointed towards their tactical flexibility.

Brighton arrive though pushing to secure European football and with something riding on the game will be tough opposition for the Whites.

The Seagulls met Leeds earlier this season on the south coast and ran out comfortable 3-0 winners.

Leeds have several players absent, with Noah Okafor unavailable, along with Gabriel Gudmundsson and Jayden Bogle.

Loan star Facundo Buonanotte cannot feature against his parent club.

In goal in the Leeds United lineup vs Brighton this afternoon is Karl Darlow, while at the back Farke picks Sebastiaan Bornauw, Joe Rodon and Jaka Bijol.

The wing-back in the Leeds’ system are James Justin and Dan James.

Midfield will be a key battleground and in the engine room Leeds field Ethan Ampadu, Ao Tanaka and Anton Stach, while Brenden Aaronson supports Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

If Farke needs to change his Leeds United lineup vs Brighton at any point within the 90 minutes then he has options from the bench and they include Willy Gnonto and Lukas Nmecha.

Leeds United Lineup vs Brighton

Darlow, Justin, Bornauw, Rodon, Bijol, Ampadu, Tanaka, Stach, James, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Perri, Byram, Lienou, Cresswell, Longstaff, Chadwick, Gnonto, Piroe, Nmecha