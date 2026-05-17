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Fixture: Everton vs Sunderland

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

David Moyes has selected his Everton lineup vs Sunderland for this afternoon’s Premier League clash at the Hill Dickinson.

Everton are closing out what has been a positive season and seen one former Premier League star tip them to be able to hugely kick on in the summer with good signings.

Europe has proven a carrot for the Toffees in recent weeks and prior to their draw at Crystal Palace they were targeting three wins from the final three games.

Qualifying for Europe is still not out of reach and Everton will push hard for all three points today against a Sunderland side just one point behind them in the Premier League.

Moyes admits it is still the target, but stressed it should not be forgotten that until recently, avoiding relegation was the aim.

Everton are without midfielder Idrissa Gueye for this afternoon’s clash.

Jarrad Branthwaite and Jack Grealish remain unavailable for selection due to their own respective injuries.

Club legend Seamus Coleman is leaving in the summer and he is now into his final two games as a Toffee, with a superb reception for him today guaranteed.

In goal in the Everton lineup vs Sunderland is Jordan Pickford, while in defence Moyes picks Jake O’Brien, Michael Keane, James Tarkowski and Vitaly Mykolenko.

The midfield battleground sees Everton go with James Garner and Tim Iroegbunam deployed, while Merlin Rohl, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Iliman Ndiaye support Beto.

Moyes may well need to shake up his Everton lineup vs Sunderland during the 90 minutes and has options off the bench to call for that include Thierno Barry and Seamus Coleman.

Everton Lineup vs Sunderland

Pickford, O’Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Garner, Iroegbunam, Rohl, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Beto

Substitutes: Travers, Patterson, McNeil, Barry, George, Dibling, Coleman, Alcaraz, Armstrong