Paul Harding/Getty Images

Bayern Munich would ‘definitely prefer’ a permanent sale of midfielder Joao Palhinha, who Tottenham Hotspur are keen to keep hold of.

Palhinha, on loan from the German side, has shown sparks of his previous form at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season, making an impression on new manager Roberto De Zerbi.

The 46-year-old has publicly spoken about his desire to keep hold of the Bayern Munich loanee beyond his stipulated stay.

Tottenham do have an option to buy Palhinha though are seeking to negotiate a reduced fee, while there is also interest from other quarters.

The wait to find a solution is expected to carry on until after the World Cup, with Bayern Munich looking to achieve the maximum possible fee.

There is interest in Palhinha from his native Portugal, where Sporting Lisbon are keen, while Turkish giants Besiktas are admirers.

The fee that Bayern Munich want is not one which Sporting Lisbon have been keen on paying, but the Germans are not minded to sign off on another loan.

Interested club Country Besiktas Turkey Tottenham Hotspur England Sporting Lisbon Portugal Interested in Joao Palhinha

According to German outlet FCBinside, Bayern Munich ‘definitely prefer’ selling Palhinha over all other options.

Bayern Munich’s sporting director, Max Eberl, wants to generate revenue, as the club look to try to support their spending in the summer transfer window.

How much the Bavarians might be happy with to offload Palhinha this summer is unclear, but the player’s desire is also expected to play a role.

Regardless of what happens with their pursuit of Palhinha, Tottenham are expected to make midfield signings this summer.

They are interested in Fiorentina’s Nicolo Fagioli, but La Viola are determined to hold out for a high fee before signing off on any sale.

Aleksandar Stankovic, who Inter Milan are expected to re-sign this summer and then potentially sell, is another target.

It has been suggested though that a Premier League side have already put a €40m proposal on the table for him.