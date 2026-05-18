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Tottenham Hotspur out-on-loan star Manor Solomon has expressed delight at Fiorentina’s win over, in his view, the biggest club in Italy, in the shape of Juventus.

Solomon arrived at Fiorentina in the second half of the season from Spurs, after a forgettable spell on loan at Villarreal.

The 26-year-old has made 15 appearances in Serie A, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process.

He will most likely return to Spurs as ‘doubts have increased’ that La Viola might not trigger the option to buy clause to keep him in Italy.

Solomon played the full 90 minutes and bagged an assist in Fiorentina’s last game, where they defeated Juventus 2-0, with goals from Cher Ndour and Rolando Mandragora.

The Israeli international claimed that defeating in his view the biggest club in Italy and their fierce rivals is a very exciting feeling, while he is very proud of his team-mates.

The 26-year-old insisted that the victory was very important for the club, especially after La Viola secured their Serie A status in a difficult campaign.

Loan club On loan from Fulham Shakhtar Donetsk Leeds United Tottenham Hotspur Villarreal Tottenham Hotspur Fiorentina Tottenham Hotspur Manor Solomon’s loan spells

Solomon was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Firenzeviola: “Yes, I’m happy because we beat Juventus, one of the best teams in the league.

“I’m very proud of my team-mates; we deserve it after such a tough season for everyone.

“Juve is the biggest club in Italy and everyone knows there’s a rivalry with Fiorentina.

“After staying up, it was important to come here and win. We’re very happy.”

Spurs are most likely to secure their Premier League status and Solomon will return to the club.

The Lilywhites are just two games away from Premier League survival after being locked in a relegation battle with West Ham United, who are currently 18th in the league and two points away from safety with only one game to go.

Spurs will travel to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday to lock horns with Chelsea, before returning home to face Everton on the final day.

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Solomon will look to get minutes under manager Roberto De Zerbi after his return, as he has only featured six times for Tottenham since his arrival in the summer of 2023.

The right-footed left-winger has been on loan to Leeds United, Villarreal and Fiorentina, and is yet to make an impact at Spurs.

It remains to be seen whether Solomon will be able to fit into De Zerbi’s system and finally make his mark in the Premier League for Spurs.