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Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank is excited that he will be a pundit on Denmark’s Disney+ for the Europa League final between Aston Villa and Freiburg and feels he has in-depth knowledge of Villa.

The 52-year-old manager was sacked by Spurs in February, following a disappointing run of games at the helm this season, which saw the club languishing dangerously in the bottom half of the table.

It was a difficult season for Frank at Spurs, especially following two strong seasons as the head coach of Brentford, in which he secured a comfortable mid-table finish for the Bees.

Frank’s reputation has taken a knock, but he remains a respected manager on the back of what he achieved at Brentford.

Tottenham sacked him while fighting for survival, something which former Spurs defender Steven Caulker did not want to happen.

Since his dismissal, Frank has not been associated with any other club, but he is keeping himself in the spotlight in his native Denmark.

The manager will be a pundit on Disney+ coverage of the Europa League final that Aston Villa will try to win on Wednesday night.

He insists he cannot wait for the final, which he is relishing.

Club Country Brondby Denmark Brentford England Tottenham Hotspur England Thomas Frank’s club jobs

Frank was quoted as saying by Danish outlet Bold: “European finals are among the sporting highlights of the year. That’s how I’ve always felt.

“It’s not just a football match.

“It’s a celebration with hopeful fans and the biggest emotions at stake.

“I’m looking forward to doing the Europa League final on Disney+.

“It will be an extra spice that it is a final between an English and a German team.”

Frank regularly came up against Aston Villa in the Premier League during his time at Brentford and Tottenham and believes he has ‘in-depth knowledge’ of Villa.

The former Tottenham boss believes that Aston Villa are amongst the Premier League’s best, but is not writing off Freiburg.

“I have played against Aston Villa over ten times in my time as a coach in England and have an in-depth knowledge of the club.

“They are a team that have developed in recent years to be among the best in the Premier League.

“On paper, Aston Villa are favourites, but again: European finals have a life of their own.”

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Frank took over a Europa League winning side in the shape of Tottenham last summer.

He will believe his time with Tottenham could have turned out differently, insisting Spurs need consistency over ‘quick fixes’ to become successful.

But Frank was unable to deliver consistency, which ultimately resulted in his dismissal, and a former Spurs star claimed the Dane was not the right man for the Lilywhites.

Now, Frank is looking forward to relishing in his new role as a pundit in the Europa League final between Aston Villa and Freiburg, which is scheduled for 20th May.