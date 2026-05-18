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Former Leeds United striker Jermaine Beckford feels that reaching 50 points would cap off an outstanding campaign for the Whites, while warning Daniel Farke’s side not to underestimate relegation-threatened West Ham United.

The Yorkshire side began the season with two clear objectives, securing Premier League survival and reaching the 38-point mark that has often been enough to guarantee safety in previous campaigns.

For large parts of the season, the Whites remained firmly dragged into the relegation conversation, although an eight-game unbeaten streak has since steered Farke’s side away from danger.

The battle at the bottom has delivered several surprises this season, with Tottenham Hotspur still not mathematically safe on 38 points with two matches remaining, while West Ham sit on 36 points heading into the final game of their campaign knowing defeat would confirm relegation should Spurs collect another point.

Leeds, meanwhile, travel to the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon sitting comfortably in 14th place, with victory against Nuno Espirito Santo’s side capable of taking their tally to the 50-point mark.

Beckford explained that reaching 50 points would represent a significant achievement for Leeds, even if it is not essential, while suggesting recent form makes Farke’s side favourites heading into the clash with the London club.

However, the 42-year-old also stressed that the Whites cannot afford to underestimate the challenge, pointing to the pressure on the Irons as they continue battling to preserve their Premier League status.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

Beckford said on LUTV (11:32): “It’s already something, yes.

“The 50-point mark would be absolutely incredible.

“It’s not necessary, but it’s absolutely incredible if we’re able to get that.

“You look at the way we’ve been playing over the last seven, eight, nine games, and you look at the way West Ham have been playing over the last seven, eight, nine games as well, you would have to say we’ve got to be favourites for that game.

“But that being said, we’ve got to turn up, we’ve got to do the job.

“You know West Ham have got a lot on the line, they’re going to have a lot on the line.

“It’s their Premier League safety that they’re going to be playing for.

“They’re going to be trying their absolute hardest.

“It’s going to be the equivalent of an FA Cup final for them or a World Cup final for them.”

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Farke has already been credited as a key figure behind several successful arrivals at Elland Road and will now hope for further backing in the upcoming window, especially after Simon Grayson warned that smart recruitment will be vital if the Whites are to establish themselves in the Premier League.

The club have already started sounding out potential additions, with Tanner Tessmann linked amid suggestions Leeds could hold an advantage in the race for his signature, while Hidemasa Morita is also on the radar, having admitted it is a dream of his to play in England’s top flight.