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Besiktas are keen on Newcastle United on-loan custodian Odysseas Vlachodimos, with it suggested that a ‘transfer is possible’ message has been communicated after talks with his agent.

Newcastle loaned in Aaron Ramsdale last summer from Championship side Southampton, and they have an option to buy him.

However, no concrete decision has been made about the English custodian’s future, alongside his not-so-convincing performances at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle still hold an interest in James Trafford and have been linked with Ligue 1’s rising talent Robin Risser, along with German shot-stopper Mio Backhaus, ahead of the summer window.

It is unclear though just how much cash the Magpies will have to spend, especially with no Champions League income.

Newcastle’s chances of qualifying for Europe are slim, but not zero, and they must have a capable deputy to compete with Nick Pope, who has had a shaky campaign.

On-loan Greek goalkeeper Vlachodimos is due for a Tyneside return by the end of this month from La Liga club Sevilla.

Goalkeeper Age Aaron Ramsdale 28 Nick Pope 34 Mark Gillespie 34 John Ruddy 39 Odysseas Vlachodimos 32 Newcastle United’s first team goalkeepers

The 32-year-old has impressed in Spain with his performances, and very recently, it was suggested that he could go back on loan or on a permanent transfer to Sevilla.

His performances in the Spanish top-flight are attracting interest now, as Super Lig side Besiktas are keen on him, according to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor).

The Black Eagles have added the Greece custodian to their extensive list of goalkeepers, as they want a quality custodian ahead of the summer window.

And it has been claimed that the Newcastle star’s agent has told the Super Lig side’s representatives that if they can convince the Magpies on a deal then a ‘transfer is possible’.

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Back in the summer of 2024, Newcastle paid a hefty £20m transfer fee to Nottingham Forest for Vlachodimos, but so far, he has played only 45 minutes of football for the Magpies.

His current deal runs for two more years at St James’ Park and it remains to be seen whether the Greek will be given a chance to prove himself following his impressive performances in Spain.

Sevilla supremo Antonio Cordon believes that Vlachodimos wants to stay in Seville and Besiktas could have to battle Los Rojiblancos for him.