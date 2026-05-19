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Fixture: Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 UK time

Roberto De Zerbi has picked his Tottenham lineup vs Chelsea for tonight’s crunch Premier League encounter at Stamford Bridge.

Spurs head into tonight’s game knowing that just a single point will effectively be enough for them to avoid relegation, with matters not going to the final day.

There continue to be concerns about a lack of creativity in the Tottenham team, but De Zerbi will bank on his side’s good form carrying on.

Spurs played out a draw at home against Leeds United last time out, but are unbeaten in their last four games, winning two of those, with both victories on the road.

In the lead up to the game, De Zerbi backed attacker Mathys Tel, talking up the Frenchman’s potential.

Rivals Chelsea though will be keen to do all they can to pile pain and pressure on the visitors.

De Zerbi will have to do without Dominic Solanke, with the striker still out due to a hamstring injury and the Spurs boss not wanting to risk him this evening.

Also out are Cristian Romero, Xavi Simons, Mohammed Kudus, Dejan Kulusevski, Wilson Odobert and Ben Davies.

In goal in the Tottenham lineup vs Chelsea this evening is Antonin Kinsky, with a defence of Pedro Porro, Kevin Danso, Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie ahead of him.

Midfield will be a fierce battleground at Stamford Bridge and to control the game, De Zerbi looks towards Rodrigo Bentancur, Conor Gallagher and Joao Palhinha, while Mathys Tel, Richarlison and Randal Kolo Muani lead the attack.

If De Zerbi needs to change his Tottenham lineup vs Chelsea at any point tonight then he has options to call for from the bench and they include Archie Gray and James Maddison.

Tottenham Hotspur Lineup vs Chelsea

Kinsky, Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Udogie, Bentancur, Gallagher, Palhinha, Kolo Muani, Tel, Richarlison

Substitutes: Vicario, Dragusin, Bissouma, Maddison, Gray, Bergvall, Spence, Sarr, Souza