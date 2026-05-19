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Former Aston Villa sporting director Monchi is set to take on an advisory role at the recently relegated Premier League side Burnley alongside his Espanyol job.

Monchi made his name with Sevilla, after being appointed in 2000 shortly after the Spanish side suffered relegation to the Segunda Division.

The former goalkeeper revamped the youth setup to bring through the likes of Jesus Navas, Sergio Ramos and Jose Antonio Reyes.

Monchi also proved to be astute in the transfer market as he signed Dani Alves and Ivan Rakitic, amongst others, for bargain fees.

After a trophy laden 17-year spell with Sevilla, Monchi headed to Italian club Roma, seeking a new challenge.

Monchi then had another four-year spell with Sevilla before joining Aston Villa in the Premier League in 2023.

Despite achieving relative success in player acquisitions, it has been suggested that Unai Emery did not enjoy as good a relationship with Monchi as he does with his successor Roberto Olabe, possibly leading to Monchi’s exit.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Harvey Elliott, caught in limbo at Villa Park, is suspected to be a victim of the personnel change in the sporting director role, while Donyell Malen, who was loaned out with an obligation to buy in January after Monchi’s departure, has seen his stock and market value rise since his switch to Roma.

Monchi meanwhile had been recruited to the sporting director role at Espanyol earlier this month, after being persuaded by Burnley and Espanyol owner Alan Pace.

It has now emerged that Monchi will also serve as an advisor to Burnley, according to Spanish daily AS.

The benefits for Burnley are clear to see, given Monchi’s track record with Sevilla over nearly two decades.

It might also prove to be mutually beneficial for both Burnley and Espanyol, given that they are sister clubs, if they could access shared scouting resources to the benefit of both.

Monchi, after a shorter than expected stay with Aston Villa, will also want to leave a mark in England through Burnley, but his work will have to begin in the Championship next season.