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Celtic are ‘still considering’ a permanent transfer of Marcelo Saracchi amid his current loan deal expiring soon.

The 28-year-old arrived at Celtic Park during last summer’s transfer window on a temporary deal from Argentine giants Boca Juniors.

The Uruguayan featured regularly for the Bhoys during the early stages of the campaign before a hamstring issue disrupted his momentum in December.

He returned in February and marked his first start after the break with a goal, offering an immediate reminder of his qualities against Livingston in a 2-1 victory for the Glasgow giants.

That display also drew praise from former top-flight star Tam McManus, who urged the Hoops to consider securing Saracchi on a longer-term basis.

But he has not started a match since the victory against Stuttgart in February, though Saracchi has continued providing useful depth from the bench and played his part in the Bhoys’ Scottish Premiership triumph.

Recently there have been suggestions that the Scottish champions would not be looking to open discussions over a permanent transfer, with Saracchi expected to head back to his parent club.

Club played for Danubio River Plate RB Leipzig Galatasaray Levante Boca Juniors Celtic Clubs Marcelo Saracchi has played for

However, according to Argentine outlet El Intransigente, the picture may not be entirely settled as Celtic are ‘still considering’ whether to complete a permanent transfer for Saracchi.

His recent performances have reopened internal discussions over the Uruguayan’s future beyond the summer at Celtic Park.

Should his stay eventually become permanent, Boca Juniors would free up a foreign-player slot, a scenario that would be viewed positively by the Argentine side.

Before any transfer decisions fully take shape, Celtic still need clarity regarding who will lead the club next season, as Peter Martin believes Martin O’Neill cannot be ruled out for a full-time appointment.

Saracchi will now likely be aiming to leave one final impression in Saturday’s Scottish Cup final against Dunfermline Athletic and further strengthen his position.

Any long term stay though would surely come with little guarantees he would be the club’s number one left-back, with Kieran Tierney also on the books and having to the vote to start in the title-decider against Hearts.