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Wolves defender David Moller Wolfe believes the Old Gold have a big final game in the Premier League this weekend as they are desperate to finish above Burnley.

The Old Gold have endured a very disappointing season, as they find themselves rock bottom of the Premier League table and already relegated to play Championship football next season.

Wolves played their last league game against Fulham, where they held the Cottagers to a 1-1 draw, ending all hopes of Marco Silva’s side finishing inside the European spots.

The Molineux side have failed to win any of their last seven Premier League games, with their most recent victory coming against Liverpool in early March.

Moller Wolfe arrived at Wolves in August 2025 from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar and has found himself in and out of the team this season, though he clocked 85 minutes in the Fulham game.

Boss Rob Edwards has seen his initial impact at Wolves peter out and has seen some fans turn against him, believing he is not the right man to take the side forward.

Moller Wolfe though is clear that Edwards has big backing within the Wolves dressing room and is on board with his staff.

League played in Eredivisie OBOS Ligaen Eliteserien Premier League Leagues David Moller Wolfe has played in

Now Wolves are set to finish the season by taking on Burnley at Turf Moor and a win would make sure the Old Gold finish 19th and not 20th.

The Wolves defender added that the team want to overtake Burnley by registering a win against the Clarets this weekend.

Speaking to Wolves TV about whether the players are behind Edwards, he said: “100 per cent.

“Since they’ve come in, they’ve been fantastic, the whole staff. Everyone is fully behind him.

“We should have won the game [against Fulham] and that would be an even better end to the season here at home.

“We’ve still got one game left, and don’t want to finish bottom of the league, so it’s a big game next week against Burnley.

“We hope to go above them on the table.”

With the summer transfer window approaching, Wolves are expected to be busy in the market, with Edwards insisting the Old Gold need to do early business in the summer.

Whether Wolves will be able to act quickly is unclear, with player sales likely to be a more pressing priority given the loss of Premier League income.

Finishing 19th and not 20th would see Wolves grab a larger share of Premier League position prize money to potentially help in the market.