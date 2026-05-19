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The agents of Nottingham Forest winger Dan Ndoye would prefer to explore options in the Premier League for the player, rather than a return to Serie A, if he leaves the City Ground.

Ndoye arrived at Nottingham Forest from Italian side Bologna last summer, but has not lived up to expectations in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old has endured a difficult campaign, scoring only one goal and providing one assist in 24 appearances for Nottingham Forest, with injuries playing their part.

There was interest in Ndoye from Italy, where his stock remains high, in the winter transfer window.

Napoli’s sporting director got in touch with Nottingham Forest in an attempt to find out how much would be needed to secure Ndoye.

Now Inter Milan, Napoli and Roma are showing interest ahead of the summer transfer window, but Nottingham Forest are unwilling to loan him out and would want €42m, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it.

Also against the Italian sides is that Ndoye’s agents ‘would first like to explore’ other options that would see their client stay in the Premier League.

League Appearances Swiss Super League 63 Serie A 62 Swiss Challenge League 45 Ligue 1 31 Premier League 24 Dan Nodye’s top leagues by appearances

Ndoye made his last Nottingham Forest appearance in the Premier League on 12th April against Aston Villa, with a one minute cameo.

He had an impressive 2024/25 campaign with Bologna in which he scored eight goals and chipped in with four assists in Serie A before joining Nottingham Forest, who beat off competition from Napoli for his signature.

Which Premier League sides might be interested in taking Ndoye is unclear, but his agents appear to believe there could be possibilities for the wide-man to extend his stay in England away from Nottingham Forest.

If Nottingham Forest could sell him for a considerable fee, they could invest it in the summer transfer window, with the Tricky Trees currently monitoring the situation around Juventus striker Jonathan David.

Italian sides are set to keep an eye on Ndoye’s situation at the City Ground in the hope that his agents’ stance changes in the coming months, with the winger a proven performer in Serie A.