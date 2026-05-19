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Rangers boss Danny Rohl has admitted he wants to turn the Gers into the dominant force in Scotland, insisting his aim is to build a side capable of winning titles consistently in the years ahead.

The Gers secured their first post-split victory in the final game of the season, defeating Falkirk 5-2, though it was only enough to secure a third-place finish in the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers entered the post-split fixtures with plenty of promise and the hope of ending their four-year Scottish Premiership title drought, but four consecutive defeats saw the Gers fall out of the title race.

The German boss conceded that Rangers are in need of major rebuilding work, both in personnel and consistency, after ending the campaign without silverware.

Rohl suggested that repeated managerial turnover in recent years has undermined Rangers’ ability to build lasting stability, with successive coaches introducing contrasting ideas and methods that have disrupted continuity.

The 37-year-old manager stressed that he has a clear plan in place alongside the club’s hierarchy and investors to reshape the squad.

He explained that the club are focused on recruiting players capable of helping the side compete for trophies.

Looking back to Rangers’ glory years, Rohl insisted that he wants to build a Gers side that can win multiple titles.

Season Position 2024–25 2nd (Runners-up) 2023–24 2nd (Runners-up) 2022–23 2nd (Runners-up) 2021–22 2nd (Runners-up) 2020–21 1st (Champions) Rangers’ last five league finishes

He told German daily Bild, Rohl: “We need a personnel rebuild, but also more consistency.

“Many coaches have been here in recent years, each with their own philosophy, each trying to build a team.

“Now I’m here, and there’s a clear road map.

“Together with the board, meaning the club’s decision-makers and investors, we want to find the players who can help us.

“The goal isn’t to create a one-hit wonder, but to win titles over two, three, or four years.

“Perhaps that’s why we have to go through this valley of tears again.”

One former Rangers star has suggested the Ibrox outfit are unlikely to part with the 37-year-old manager, and recent comments from Rohl appear to reinforce that view, with the German revealing that the club hierarchy remain firmly behind his long-term project at Ibrox.

The Gers will now turn their focus towards the summer transfer window as they look to strengthen the squad, with Rohl calling for ‘strong decisions’ to be made at the club in the months ahead.

Tottenham Hotspur winger Mikey Moore, who scooped the PFA Young Player of the Year award appears destined for a return to England after no purchase option was inserted into the deal, potentially opening the door for Gers prospect Findlay Curtis to force his way into the first-team picture, amid warnings that all parties could suffer if his progression is not handled correctly.

Bailey Rice is also drawing interest from Ajax and Schalke, with the midfielder understood to be open to a move, leaving a major decision on his future to be resolved in the summer.