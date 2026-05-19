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West Ham United midfielder Edson Alvarez could have an escape route back to his former club Ajax if the Hammers are relegated.

The London Stadium side are now staring at life in the Championship next season and one club legend has called for a major clear out.

There could well be an exodus from West Ham over the course of the summer and that could include several players currently out on loan.

Out-of-favour Alvarez is likely to be a departure, with the midfielder surplus to requirements last summer and loaned out to Fenerbahce.

The Turkish side have an option to buy in Alvarez’s deal, but following a lacklustre campaign in Turkey, have told the player they will not trigger it.

He arrived at West Ham in August 2023 from Eredivisie side Ajax for €38m, signing a five-year deal with the London side.

Ajax were briefly linked with Alvarez last summer, though there were suggestions they felt their name was being used to stir up interest.

Won With who Liga MX Apertura Club America Liga MX Clausura Club America Eredivisie Ajax Dutch Cup Ajax Turkish Super Cup Fenerbahce Edson Alvarez’s honours

Now though a move back to Ajax could potentially be on the agenda for the West Ham midfielder in the summer.

Dutch journalist Mike Verweij said on De Telegraaf’s Kick-off podcast: “A lot will depend on his club West Ham United.

“Right now, he is of course on loan at Fenerbahce.

“If West Ham get relegated, then there might be the possibility of bringing him back.”

Heading back to Ajax could well prove to be an attractive possibility for Alvarez, with the Dutch giants looking to bounce back from a disappointing season.

Ajax could finish only third in the Eredivisie, meaning no Champions League football will be on the agenda in Amsterdam next term.

For West Ham, getting Alvarez off the books on a permanent basis will be an appealing prospect as they look to reduce the wage bill and make space for fresh faces.

Alvarez has been named in Mexico’s squad for the World Cup.