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Tottenham Hotspur face competition for top South American talent Samuel Martinez, with the real risk of losing out on him, as Borussia Dortmund have him ‘on the list’ with ‘talks under way’.

Still just 17, Martinez is on the books at Colombian side Atletico Nacional, but news of his potential has already reached European shores.

Martinez has played international football with Colombia’s Under-17 team, featuring in the Under-17 South American Championship recently and shining brightly.

The attack-minded midfielder scored in the final three games of the tournament as Colombia went all the way to the final, where they crushed Argentina 4-0.

A host of top European sides have been linked with Martinez in recent months, not least Premier League giants Tottenham.

Tottenham are keen on adding top young talents, with Souza, Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall testament to that approach, with Martinez now another top prospect in their sights.

Spurs though risk falling behind in the pursuit of Martinez as Borussia Dortmund have him ‘on the list’, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland.

Star Age Souza 19 Lucas Bergvall 20 Archie Gray 20 Mathys Tel 21 Youngest players in Tottenham squad

Dortmund have even moved beyond mere interest in the Colombian because the club’s ‘scouting department is enthusiastic’ about Martinez, with ‘talks under way’.

A move to Germany for the attacking midfielder would have to wait though, as he is still just 17 years old.

Dortmund would have to wait until he turns 18 years old next year to be able to then bring him over to the Bundesliga.

How Tottenham might respond to Dortmund’s efforts for Martinez remains to be seen, with the north London side expected to undergo a significant rebuild in the summer.

While landing top talents is very much on Tottenham’s agenda, the club also need to add first-team ready players as they bid to turn the page on a disappointing campaign.

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Spurs have asked for information about Sussuolo defender Tarik Muharemovic, amid uncertainty regarding the future of Radu Dragusin.

Tottenham are looking to keep hold of midfielder Joao Palhinha, but will have to agree a fee with Bayern Munich to do so, with the Bavarians reluctant to agree to another loan.

Sporting Lisbon, one of Palhinha’s former clubs, are also keen to sign the midfielder.