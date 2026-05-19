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Rangers have been told they ‘should absolutely’ be making winger Findlay Curtis a starter at Ibrox next season, following his loan at Kilmarnock.

Curtis arrived at Rangers at the age of six after impressing scouts at one of the club’s holiday football schools.

The winger signed his first professional contract with the Gers in July 2022, which promoted him up to the Under-18 squad, before making his senior debut in January 2025.

The 19-year-old has made 21 appearances for Rangers scoring three goals and providing two assists.

Curtis joined Kilmarnock on loan in January 2026 in search of regular first-team football, though a former Rangers star insisted that he would probably have kept the 19-year-old at Ibrox.

The young winger impressed by scoring five goals and providing one assist in his 14 appearances for Kilmarnock, who finished outside the bottom two in the Scottish Premiership.

The 19-year-old’s strong run of performances has been rewarded with a place in Scotland’s in 26-man squad for the World Cup alongside fellow Gers Liam Kelly and John Souttar.

Rangers star Position Liam Kelly Goalkeeper John Souttar Defender Findlay Curtis Winger Rangers players in Scotland squad

Journalist Malloy suggested that Curtis has developed into one of the most exciting young talents in Rangers’ ranks.

He pointed to his recognition at international level with Scotland and his involvement at the World Cup as evidence of the winger’s strong development trajectory.

The journalist insisted the young winger has shown enough quality and potential to earn a regular starting role at Ibrox next season.

Malloy wrote on X: “Think Rangers fans should be really excited about having a young player with Curtis’ potential in the ranks.

“Now recognised by Scotland and going to a World Cup, he’s on a brilliant trajectory.

“Should absolutely be amongst the starters next season at Ibrox.”

It remains to be seen how the Gers integrate Curtis into their system following his loan spell, with a former Scotland star warning the Ibrox side that ‘everyone loses out’ if Rangers do not carefully handle the development of the Scotland international.

Danny Rohl, who remains fully committed to the Rangers job, will have to plan how to bring out the best of the 19-year-old next season if he decides Curtis should be part of his first team squad.