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Celtic midfielder Arne Engels has admitted he has had no contact with the Belgium boss Rudi Garcia amid his absence from the Red Devils squad for this summer’s World Cup, but is staying upbeat.

Engels has been an important part of the Bhoys this season, scoring five goals and registering three assists in 30 Scottish Premiership appearances this season, as Martin O’Neill’s side won their 56th league title last Saturday.

After producing several impressive performances throughout the season, the 22-year-old midfielder would have hoped to earn a place in Belgium’s squad for this summer’s World Cup.

However, when the squad was announced on Friday, Engels saw his name missing from the 26-man group, which also featured Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin.

Engels, who has played four international matches for Belgium in the past, last featured for his national side in a friendly against Mexico in April.

The Celtic midfielder admitted he has not received any communication from Belgium boss regarding his omission from the national squad, though he suggested such contact is usually reserved for more established senior players.

The 22-year-old stressed he remains focused on improving and taking every opportunity available to earn his way back into the Belgium setup, with an eye on September’s games.

Midfielder Axel Witsel Kevin De Bruyne Youri Tielemans Hans Vanaken Amadou Onana Nicolas Raskin Diego Moreira Midfielders in Belgium squad

Engels nevertheless expects his country to enjoy a strong tournament in North America.

Speaking to Sporza, he said: “I have actually never had contact with him.

“Although I do think that is the custom. That is probably the case with the important players.

“And as I said: it is up to me to prove myself and seize every opportunity with both hands. There are new chances in September.

“I think the Red Devils are going to have a fantastic tournament.”

Nottingham Forest remain ‘alert’ to Engels situation after failing to sign him during the winter transfer window, despite making multiple bids.

Celtic will look to complete a domestic double when they face Dunfermline Athletic in the Scottish Cup final this weekend, with Engels hoping to finish the season strongly with another impressive performance.