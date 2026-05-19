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Tottenham Hotspur loanee Manor Solomon is determined to fight for his future in Florence and ‘will do everything’ he can to persuade Fiorentina to turn his temporary stay into a permanent one.

The 26-year-old endured a difficult spell with Spanish La Liga side Villarreal during the first half of the campaign, prompting a January move to Fiorentina.

Tottenham recalled the winger before loaning him to La Viola for the remainder of the season with a €7m option to buy, and he quickly earned praise from a team-mate for adding a different dimension to the attack.

Solomon arrived in Serie A with Fiorentina locked in a relegation battle, although he remained confident the side had enough quality to avoid the drop.

Since arriving at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, he has featured in 18 matches, recording two goals and two assists, most recently setting up a goal in the 2-0 win over Juventus before expressing his delight at beating the biggest club in Italy.

In February, it was suggested that Fiorentina had already set funds aside to make the Tottenham attacker’s move permanent.

However, a thigh injury sustained in March sidelined him for a month and raised concerns over completing the deal.

Clubs Played For Maccabi Petah Tikva Shakhtar Donetsk Fulham Tottenham Hotspur Leeds United Villarreal Fiorentina Clubs Manor Solomon has played for

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Italian outlet Firenzeviola), Solomon ‘will do everything’ to convince the Florence outfit to keep him permanently.

With just one Serie A matchday remaining, a home clash against Atalanta awaits on Friday, and the 26-year-old will be eager to do everything possible to convince Fiorentina to reconsider after suggestions that the deal was unlikely to happen.

Back in north London, his stock has not risen significantly, having made just six appearances for the Lilywhites since arriving from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2023.

Since then, he has spent time out on loan with Leeds United, Villarreal and Fiorentina, although should a return to N17 materialise, regular minutes are far from guaranteed.

With Roberto De Zerbi now at the helm, Tottenham are likely to assess the winger during pre-season if Fiorentina ultimately decide against keeping him, although whether the Italian sees him as part of his plans or views another departure as inevitable remains unclear.

Spurs, meanwhile, remain firmly entrenched in the survival battle and, despite holding a healthy goal difference advantage over West Ham United, still require at least one more point from their final two matches to put any lingering danger to bed.