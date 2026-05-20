Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Hannover are not ruling out the possibility that they could bring Maik Nawrocki back to the club from Celtic, but appreciate it could only happen near the end of the summer transfer window.

Nawrocki arrived at Hannover on a season-long loan from Celtic last summer, with an option to buy the defender on a permanent basis.

The 25-year-old centre-back has made 17 appearances in 2. Bundesliga, while contributing to six goal involvements this season, and his performances have put him on the radar for a number of Bundesliga clubs.

Hannover failed to get promoted to the Bundesliga and have confirmed that they will not trigger the option to buy clause to keep him at the club as a result.

Nawrocki’s contract with Celtic runs until May 2028 and he will return to Celtic Park following a successful loan spell with Hannover in the 2. Bundesliga.

A return to Hannover would appear to be unlikely, but the club are not ruling out the possibility, according to German daily Bild.

Hannover feel that if Celtic do not offer him a future at Celtic Park and no club come forward to pay a big transfer fee, a return may be possible.

It would though be something which would be more likely to happen towards the end of the transfer window.

Club played for Werder Bremen Warta Poznan Legia Warsaw Celtic Hannover Clubs Maik Nawrocki has played for

Back in April, the Bhoys were waiting to see if Hannover would sign Nawrocki at the end of the season, but after the confirmation of his return will need to make a decision on his future at the club.

Celtic are aiming for a rare domestic double, having already won the Scottish Premiership, and are keen to strengthen their squad for next season, with the club already showing ‘concrete interest’ in Swedish defender Zinedin Smajlovic.

There is also the question of who will be Celtic manager next season, with Martin O’Neill likely in the box seat if he wants the job.

Celtic paid in the region of €5m to acquire the services of Nawrocki from Polish club Legia Warsaw in 2023, and with two years on his current contract, have the upper hand in all transfer-related negotiations.

Following his failure to make a real impact at Celtic Park though, the Bhoys may be looking at taking a loss to move him on.

It is unclear where Nawrocki will be plying his trade next season and whether Hannover will get the opportunity to bring him back to the club.