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Juventus could decide to sell Liverpool target Gleison Bremer to raise cash, though the defender has a release clause which clubs could trigger.

The Brazilian has established himself as one of the leading figures and most influential presences in the Bianconeri ranks.

The 29-year-old has featured in 26 Serie A outings and, alongside his defensive responsibilities, also produced seven goal involvements, adding another dimension to his influence.

The Turin giants are still yet to secure their Champions League position though, currently sitting sixth and remaining two points short with only the final matchday left to shape the picture.

Failure to secure a place among Europe’s elite next season could carry wider consequences, as missing out may force the Old Lady into a difficult financial position and lead to sacrifices, including the departure of important players such as Bremer.

According to Italian journalist Andrea Losapio, Juventus could consider selling Bremer in an attempt to generate financial room should circumstances place the club under increased pressure.

The centre-back still has three years remaining on his current deal in Turin, although any side willing to trigger the €54m release clause could strike a deal.

Club Years Atletico Mineiro 2017-2018 Torino 2018-2022 Juventus 2022- Gleison Bremer’s career history

It could prove significant for Liverpool as they had the Brazilian on their radar and even made enquiries about him two years ago, potentially opening the door for business to finally take shape.

Liverpool may be in need of a centre-back after an underwhelming season, with club captain Virgil van Dijk’s contract expiring next year and a host of defenders being linked.

Arne Slot’s side have also been dealt a blow involving another Serie A target after Sam Beukema ‘increasingly became’ part of Napoli’s long-term plans.

Marcos Senesi, who has already rejected Juventus, remains among the names under consideration for the Merseyside outfit as they prepare for talks with his camp.

While alongside Bremer, Juventus could also lose another key defensive player as Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa remain admirers of Pierre Kalulu, a situation they will be eager to avoid.

With only one round remaining in the Premier League, Liverpool are firmly positioned for Champions League football, something that could strengthen their appeal from Bremer’s perspective should Juventus miss out, but his release clause could further widen the circle around the Brazilian’s future.