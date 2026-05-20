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Lech Poznan boss Niels Frederiksen has responded to being asked about holding talks to take over at Watford and a possible offer from the Hornets.

The Hornets had an underwhelming season in the Championship, as they went through three different managers.

However, when Paulo Pezzolano was sacked after a shaky start, Javi Gracia did well on his return to Vicarage Road.

Former striker Sam Parkin claimed that the decision to bring back the Spaniard was ‘quite possibly’ the best decision taken by Watford in recent years.

Gracia, though, stunned fans with his decision to leave, which saw Watford appoint Edward Still as his successor.

The 35-year-old boss made a positive impact upon his arrival at Watford and one ex-EFL winger claimed that the Hornets had something going under him.

However, he was sacked after the regular Championship season ended, as he lost eight of his 15 games in charge, while winning only three.

Team managed Lyngby Esbjerg Denmark U21s Brondby Lech Poznan Teams Niels Frederiksen has managed

Still’s stock has not been affected too much by his Hornets stint and he is currently the favourite to take over at a Belgian side.

The Hornets have now been linked with Polish giants Lech Poznan boss Frederiksen, who has won the Polish top-flight title with his side.

It has been claimed that Watford are holding talks about appointing him.

The 55-year-old, though, is tight-lipped about his future, and he is not ready to give away anything regarding his future.

“I have no comments on that”, Frederiksen said via Danish outlet Bold when he was asked if he has had an offer from Watford.

The experienced boss managed for 13 years in Denmark and only went to Lech Poznan back in the summer of 2024.

He was asked whether he would consider managing a team in the Championship and he decided to stay coy again.

“As I said, I have no comments about my coaching future right now”, he added.

Frederiksen’s deal runs out at the end of the current season in the Polish Ekstraklasa and he could be tempted to make a move to England.

It remains to be seen whether Gino Pozzo will be able to convince the 55-year-old to take the Watford job ahead of the new campaign.