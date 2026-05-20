Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Galatasaray midfielder Gabriel Sara ‘has not completely closed the door’ on offers from Premier League suitors Aston Villa and Everton, it has been suggested in Turkey.

The Brazilian has enjoyed consecutive Turkish Super Lig triumphs with the Cimbom since arriving in Istanbul two years ago.

Across both title-winning campaigns he has been a significant figure within the side, with 20 goal involvements from a total of 58 league appearances, underlining his influence in midfield.

Sara also earned a place in Brazil’s preliminary World Cup squad, although he was ultimately left out of the final selection.

The midfielder joined Galatasaray from Norwich City and has kicked on with his development in Turkey, proving himself at a top club and also featuring in the Champions League.

His exploits have now put him in line for a possible return to English shores, with a host of Premier League sides keen, a group that includes Everton and Aston Villa.

Newcastle United are suitors and have carried out checks on how Sara might adapt to the Premier League.

Unai Emery’s side are in Istanbul for their Europa League final against Freiburg and club officials are ready to intensify talks for Sara while there.

Linked club Aston Villa Everton Newcastle United Napoli Tottenham Hotspur Linked with Gabriel Sara

Aston Villa and Everton may already have informal proposals on the table for the player and it has emerged he has not rejected them, despite Galatasaray looking to nail down their midfield for next season.

According to Turkish broadcaster A Spor, Sara ‘has not completely closed the door’ on offers from Aston Villa and Everton.

The Turkish champions are preparing to evaluate incoming offers for the midfielder, a development that could further encourage hopes inside both Villa Park and the Hill Dickinson.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

There have also been indications that a figure around €40m may be required to move discussions towards a deal.

Aston Villa may hold an advantage over David Moyes’ side through their ability to place Champions League football on the table next season.

Everton have moved forward under Moyes this term and adding to midfield is sure to be an area the experienced manager will want to strengthen.

Keeping hold of Sara would be a boost for Galatasaray, but the jury is very much out on how realistic it is if Premier League sides push hard this summer.