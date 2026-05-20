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Tottenham Hotspur out-on-loan star Luka Vuskovic has warned that regular football stands as a fundamental to his development amid his anticipated return to north London.

The 19-year-old has showcased his qualities at the highest level this season through a loan spell at Hamburg in the Bundesliga, a body of work that also earned him a place in the league’s Team of the Season.

Even though Hamburg boss Merlin Polzin had hoped the Croatian would extend his stay in Germany, former Spurs star Steffen Freund claimed that Vuskovic is simply ‘too good’ for them given his capabilities.

The centre-back himself recently admitted that a return to Hamburg is ‘99.9 per cent off the table’, with the teenager now appearing firmly on course for a return to north London.

Vuskovic is popping up on the radar of a number of clubs though, who stand ready to act if there is the chance to take him from Tottenham.

Spanish giants Barcelona are admirers of what the defender brings to the table and do hold an interest in him.

Vuskovic though believes that remaining permanently at Tottenham would represent a very positive scenario.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

However, the centre-back does not appear willing to be a squad player, given his regular game time in Germany.

He stressed the importance of maintaining a regular presence on the pitch, identifying consistent minutes as a decisive factor in his continued progression.

Vuskovic told German magazine Sport Bild (via Fussball Transfers): “If Tottenham plan to keep me permanently, that would obviously be a very good situation for me.

“The most important thing for my development is that I play regularly.”

Tottenham are reluctant to consider letting Vuskovic go.

Hamburg’s technical director said that Tottenham’s valuation of the Croatian sits at such a high level that even a bid of €70m would be unlikely to alter their position.

The Lilywhites’ defensive line has been among the weaker units in the Premier League this season and Vuskovic’s presence next season could potentially provide another dimension within that department.

Spurs are also continuing their search for further defensive reinforcements and are monitoring Pierre Kalulu, but Juventus want to open fresh contract talks to keep him in Turin.