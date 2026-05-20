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Tottenham Hotspur loanee Randal Kolo Muani is determined to secure a move to Juventus, regardless of whether the Serie A giants qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The Frenchman arrived in north London last summer after a lengthy transfer saga and widespread speculation surrounding his next destination from Paris Saint-Germain.

With Spurs enduring a difficult campaign and still not safe from relegation, his spell has also been underwhelming in north London, amassing just over 2,185 minutes across the season and struggling to establish a meaningful attacking presence.

The 27-year-old has managed only one goal and one assist from 29 Premier League appearances, numbers that have done little to strengthen his standing.

Since Roberto De Zerbi’s appointment, Kolo Muani has started every game for the Lilywhites, but his loan spell is nearing its conclusion with a return to Paris awaiting him once his current arrangement expires.

The tough campaign has also carried international consequences, as Kolo Muani missed out on France’s World Cup squad despite featuring in the previous edition.

He is now eager to reignite his trajectory and views Turin as the environment capable of restoring that momentum after enjoying a productive spell there previously, having already made his desire for a reunion clear.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

The Old Lady are also travelling in the same direction, maintaining their interest and growing belief in the possibility of bringing him back.

According to Italian daily Tuttosport (via Tutto Mercato Web), Kolo Muani’s position appears considerably clearer, with the Frenchman’s determination for a move remaining unaffected by whether Juventus secure a Champions League place.

The striker registered 13 goal involvements during his previous spell in Turin and had already come close to extending his stay last summer before negotiations ultimately collapsed over an agreement with PSG.

The Old Lady currently sit sixth in Serie A heading into the final round and are two points away from Champions League qualification, with failure to secure a place expected to significantly reshape the club’s summer planning.

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Kolo Muani’s stance, however, could provide a substantial lift to Juventus’ pursuit as both parties appear aligned in their intentions, and his valuation now also stands at a considerably different level compared to previous windows.

His arrival could act as a replacement for Dusan Vlahovic, whose contract expires at the end of the season and a resolution has yet to be reached, while fellow Old Lady striker Jonathan David also remains on the shortlist of Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

Before attention turns towards any potential summer switch, Kolo Muani’s immediate objective will centre around ensuring relegation does not become an unwanted mark on his record as he attempts to guide Tottenham away from danger.