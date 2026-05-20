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West Ham United defender Axel Disasi is firmly in the sights of Italian giants AC Milan as his ‘profile is considered ideal’ for what boss Massimiliano Allegri wants.

The Frenchman returned to Chelsea last year following his temporary spell at Aston Villa, but was kept out of the squad after failing to feature in then boss Enzo Maresca’s plans.

He continued attracting attention from several Premier League sides, with Crystal Palace among the clubs assessing a move towards the closing stages of the summer market, though nothing ultimately progressed and he remained at Stamford Bridge.

The centre-back did not make a single appearance during the first half of the campaign and once the winter window arrived, questions surrounding his future immediately resurfaced.

West Ham eventually secured Disasi on a loan deal until the end of the season as they looked to strengthen their squad in the middle of a difficult campaign, having also explored a move during the summer.

Former Premier League striker Clinton Morrison described Disasi and Adama Traore as good additions capable of bringing added value to West Ham.

It has been speculated that West Ham would like to keep Disasi, but relegation would undoubtedly end those thoughts.

Former PL star Pervis Estupinan Ruben Loftus-Cheek Niclas Fullkrug Christian Pulisic Luka Modric Christopher Nkunku Fikayo Tomori Former PL players at AC Milan

His situation is of great interest to AC Milan, who have long been tracking the defender and were offered him in January.

The 28-year-old now appears to be heading back towards Stamford Bridge once again, with the Blues keen to offload him despite him still having three years remaining on his contract.

According to Italian outlet MilanLive, Disasi currently represents a name carrying strong appeal inside AC Milan’s hierarchy and could once again become a ‘hot topic’ during the summer transfer window.

Disasi’s ‘profile is considered ideal’ by the Rossoneri, who feel he fits what Allegri wants in his defenders.

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Relations between Chelsea and AC Milan are good, and if the Blues open up to a deal on favourable terms then the Rossoneri could proceed.

AC Milan did business with West Ham in the winter transfer window for Niclas Fullkrug, but he has not impressed in Italy.

The Rossoneri are also keen on Hammers teenager Emmanuel Fejokwu, who they see as a long-term investment for their academy structure.