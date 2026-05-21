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Sunderland midfielder Habib Diarra has been added to Galatasaray’s shortlist of transfer options, with the player considered by boss Okan Buruk to be amongst his ‘top targets’.

Diarra arrived at the Stadium of Light last summer from Ligue 1 side Strasbourg and quickly set about making an impact as part of a high-energy Sunderland engine room.

The 22-year-old has performed strongly for Sunderland and even won the Africa Cup of Nations this year, although the tournament took him away from the north east for a time.

His displays have put him on the radar of Turkish giants Galatasaray, who may need to replace Gabriel Sara.

Former Norwich City midfielder Sara is the subject of interest from several Premier League sides, especially Aston Villa.

Galatasaray have added Diarra to their list of targets for the summer, according to Turkish daily Sabah (via A Spor).

The Sunderland star is appreciated by Galatasaray boss Buruk, who considers him to be one of his ‘top targets’.

Level First capped France U16s 2020 France U18s 2021 France U19s 2022 France U21s 2023 Senegal 2024- Habib Diarra at international level

However, Galatasaray is not the only club who are keen on Diarra, as Spanish side Atletico Madrid are also monitoring his situation at Sunderland.

Sunderland are preparing for a summer where they will look to strengthen their options and have been linked with Napoli midfielder Frank Anguissa.

Besiktas though have been holding talks with Anguissa, with an offer already sent to Napoli.

Sunderland are also keen on another player who has been at Napoli this season in the shape of Eljif Elmas, however he is suggested to not currently fancy a move to the Black Cats.

Defence will also be an area of focus for Le Bris and Sweden international Emil Holm is being tracked by several Premier League sides, including Sunderland.

After being lauded for their good work in the transfer window last summer, the pressure will be on Sunderland’s recruitment team to repeat the feat this year.