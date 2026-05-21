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Everton are amongst a host of clubs showing interest in Portuguese defender Diogo Leite, who can move on a free transfer this summer.

The Toffees have banished the relegation worries of recent seasons this term and are expected to kick on over the course of the summer as they prepare for next term.

One former top flight star has backed Everton to have a real impact next season if they can get their transfer business right.

Both James Tarkowski and Michael Keane will turn 34 years old during the course of next season and new centre-backs look to be on the agenda on Merseyside.

David Moyes though will want to balance his spending though to make sure he can use his transfer kitty effectively.

Free agents are likely to be of particular interest to Moyes and, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Everton are keen on centre-back Leite.

He is on the books at German Bundesliga side Union Berlin, but with his deal expiring in the summer, is available as a free agent.

Club Years FC Porto 2017-2023 Braga (loan) 2021-2022 Union Berlin (loan) 2022-2023 Union Berlin 2023- Diogo Leite’s career history

The 27-year-old defender is also drawing attention from Eintracht Frankfurt, who have seen him up close in German football, Real Sociedad and Besiktas.

Leite is an experienced performer, with over 100 appearances in the Bundesliga to his name, but missed a chunk of the recent season due to a hamstring injury.

The defender, capped by Portugal up to Under-21 level, came through the youth set-up at Portuguese giants FC Porto.

It remains to be seen whether Everton make the first move to secure the Portuguese defender’s signature.

While centre-back will be an area Everton will want to add to, right-back is another priority recruitment area.

Sweden international Emil Holm, who is at Juventus, is on Everton’s radar and could slot in as their new right-back should a deal be done.