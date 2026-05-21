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Nottingham Forest are showing interest in Gremio centre-back Viery, who is considered to be the ‘perfect fit for a back four’.

Having progressed through Gremio’s academy set-up, the Brazilian has established himself as a regular starter this year.

The 21-year-old has featured in 24 matches across all competitions, earning a place in the starting lineup on each occasion, a reflection of his increasing importance within the Gremio side.

Viery has already accumulated 2,102 minutes this year and, alongside his defensive duties, already has three goal involvements to his credit.

He committed his future to the Brazilian outfit in January after signing a contract extension running until 2029.

Gremio could though have to deal with offers for the centre-back this summer, with clubs taking note of his development and potential.

Italian Serie A side Bologna are keen on the left-footer, while, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, Premier League sides are interested too, ‘including Nottingham Forest’.

Brazilian Morato Murillo John Victor Igor Jesus Jair Cunha Brazilians at Nottingham Forest

It is suggested that Viery is seen as ‘a perfect fit for a back four’ formation, amid Bologna investigating whether a deal now is possible.

Should Jhon Lucumi depart – the Colombian remains a target for Sunderland – then Viery could be a possible replacement for Bologna.

Nottingham Forest are keeping tabs on another Brazilian defensive prospect in Luiz Benedetti, further highlighting the club’s appetite for that market.

During last summer’s window, they moved to secure Igor Jesus and John Victor from Brazil, and Viery could yet become another example of their liking for Brazilian stars.

Having secured their Premier League status amid a protracted battle against relegation, Nottingham Forest can now look towards strengthening the squad over the course of the summer to avoid a repeat next season.

Whether they will make a move for Gremio’s Viery in the coming months now remains to be seen.