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Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky is set to undergo a minor medical procedure following the conclusion of the campaign, with the issue is unrelated to any injury concern, according to journalist Alasdair Gold.

The Czech custodian endured a turbulent moment in March against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, where two costly errors brought about his early substitution.

His performance also triggered criticism from former defender Scott Minto, who slammed Tottenham’s goalkeeping coaches for an ‘absolute dereliction of duty’ if he had not been properly prepared.

The 22-year-old subsequently found himself restricted to a place on the bench under then boss Igor Tudor until the Croatian’s departure.

Following Roberto De Zerbi’s arrival and the timing of Guglielmo Vicario’s absence, Kinsky stepped back into the starting lineup and has started every game since.

During the run-in, he kept Wolves from finding a breakthrough in a 1-0 victory, a result that delivered Spurs’ first clean sheet since January.

Now Kinsky is expected to undergo a small procedure after the season concludes due to a medical issue rather than an injury concern.

Club played for Dukla Prague Slavia Prague Vyskov Pardubice Tottenham Hotspur Clubs Antonin Kinsky has played for

The Czech international also missed out on an upcoming World Cup opportunity, a development that came as little surprise considering he had not represented his national side for two years.

Meanwhile, the north London outfit remain active in the market in pursuit of solutions around their goalkeeping department, with Michele Di Gregorio being monitored, who De Zerbi is keen on.

They have already begun planning around a possible Vicario exit towards Inter Milan, though there have been indications that the move is not progressing at the moment.

Kinsky has also attracted attention, with West Ham United having explored a deal before Spurs blocked any possibility of an exit in January as they viewed him as an important part of the squad at the time.

Whether that stance could change during the summer remains to be seen, though the Czech custodian first has Sunday’s assignment to focus on as Tottenham prepare to face Everton in a contest that could determine their Premier League fate.