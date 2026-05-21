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La Liga outfit Celta Vigo are now confident that they will be able to keep hold of Wolves on-loan attacker Fer Lopez, with the Old Gold’s relegation working in their favour.

The Old Gold are set for a season in the Championship following a terrible Premier League campaign.

While Wolves head into the final matchday with little to play for, Old Gold star David Moller Wolfe wants to finish above Burnley.

A mass exodus is expected from Molineux in the summer window; some star players moved away in the winter transfer window.

The likes of Jorgen Strand Larsen, Jhon Arias and Emmanuel Agbadou left the club in the winter window, and more major departures are inevitable.

Attacking midfielder Lopez left the Old Gold on loan to his former club, Celta Vigo, in the second half of the season.

He barely played for Wolves in the first half of the campaign and Os Celestes see Lopez as their ‘main candidate’ for attacking midfield next term.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Now, according to Spanish daily Marca, the Spanish outfit are confident that they will be able to keep hold of the Wolves midfielder.

The Old Gold paid a sizeable €23m for the Spain Under-21 international, but Celta Vigo thinks their relegation is something that tilts the balance.

Wolves’ relegation to the Championship has made the negotiations better for the Spanish side, who believe that they will be able to seal Lopez’s capture early in the summer window.

Even though the 21-year-old has stayed coy about his future, he does not want to play in the Championship.

Lopez’s contract runs for four more years at the Midlands club, who would hope to see the highly rated Spaniard come back to them if they get back to the Premier League soon enough.

Celta Vigo deal-maker Marco Garces promised to be ‘creative’ about keeping hold of the Wolves loanee, who they are now getting more confident about retaining for at least another season.

Since his return to Vigo, Lopez has been a key player for Claudio Giraldez, who has deployed him fairly deeper in the engine room in the last few weeks.