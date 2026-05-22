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Denmark boss Brian Riemer has lauded Newcastle United striker William Osula as a player capable of offering his country a different attacking dimension.

The 22-year-old has developed into a dependable starting presence for Eddie Howe’s side in recent weeks, rising in the pecking order ahead of big-money arrivals Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa.

That upward trajectory was once again illustrated on Sunday when he struck a brace against West Ham United at St James’ Park as the Magpies secured a 3-1 victory.

The performance took Osula’s Premier League tally to seven goals for the campaign, with four arriving across his previous seven appearances, further reflecting the influence he has started to establish within Howe’s system.

That picture looked considerably different during the first half of the season, where injuries and limited opportunities restricted his momentum and even left the Dane contemplating a departure from St James’ Park.

Now the striker’s recent surge in form earned him another Denmark call-up ahead of next month’s international friendlies.

Riemer highlighted Osula as a different profile from the attacking options already available within the squad, with his pace and ability to operate behind opposition defenders reinforcing that impression.

Manager Time at Club Eddie Howe November 2021 – present Steve Bruce July 2019 – October 2021 Rafael Benítez March 2016 – June 2019 Steve McClaren June 2015 – March 2016 Alan Pardew December 2010 – December 2014 Last five permanent Newcastle United managers

He also pointed to Osula as an additional attacking weapon capable of offering the Danes a different route in forward areas.

Riemer was quoted as saying by Danish outlet Bold: “William is very different compared to those we already have.

“He is to that extent a quick runner who can work in the back of the opponents.

“He really gives us another card on hand in the offensive part of the game.”

Osula was contacted through his entourage by the Nigeria Football Association last month in an attempt to convince him towards an international switch, though nothing materialised from those efforts.

He is yet to make his senior debut for Denmark after remaining on the bench during his first call-up in March, where Riemer’s side failed to secure World Cup qualification through the playoffs.

The upcoming friendlies against Congo and the Ukraine could now offer Osula the stage for that long-awaited senior debut.

Newcastle have shown interest in Sporting Lisbon’s Luis Suarez, though should Osula sustain his current hot streak, he could further strengthen his case to become Howe’s permanent leading figure in attack next season.