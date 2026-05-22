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Aston Villa ‘could break the ice’ with a bid for Bologna winger Jonathan Rowe, who is also on Chelsea‘s radar.

Unai Emery’s Villa side collected silverware earlier this week, crushing German side Freiburg in the final of the Europa League.

It was their first European trophy in 42 years, also guaranteeing them a place in the upcoming edition of the Champions League.

Richard Keys believes that the Spanish boss has something special about him and Emery will want to strengthen over the course of the approaching summer transfer window.

Winning the Europa League and securing Champions League football for the next term are bound to beef up Villa’s kitty for the summer transfer window.

And they will also receive the money for Donyell Malen, as Roma have activated the €25m option to buy in his loan deal.

More money could be on the way too as Crystal Palace recently held positive talks about keeping hold of Evann Guessand.

Club played for League Norwich City Championship Marseille Ligue 1 Bologna Serie A Clubs Jonathan Rowe has played for

Aston Villa are looking to add more wide attackers in the upcoming summer and ex-Norwich star Rowe is someone they are believed to be ‘crazy’ about.

At present, despite the interest, there has been no real movement but, according to Italian daily il Resto del Carlino, Aston Villa ‘could break the ice’ for Rowe soon.

And it has been suggested that the Serie A side are expecting offers around €40m to €45m for the 23-year-old versatile winger.

Rowe already rates Aston Villa as a ‘top-class club’, and he could be fairly easy to persuade to make a move back to England.

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Chelsea could also offer Rowe a route back to England, however they cannot match Aston Villa in offering him Champions League football.

The 23-year-old has directly contributed to 13 goals in 43 games across all competitions for Bologna, while starting 26 of them.

It remains to be seen whether the Villa Park outfit will make a compelling case for themselves by making a solid offer for the ex-Norwich City attacker in the coming weeks and months.