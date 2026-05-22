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Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has insisted that he will take a closer look at Coventry City, Sheffield United and Norwich City target Hamza Abdelkarim after the World Cup.

The Cairo-born attacking talent began his youth career in Malaysia, where he joined Kuala Lumpur FC’s academy as an eight-year-old.

He returned to his homeland to join Egyptian club Al Ahly’s academy, making his first senior appearance for them in February last year.

Abdelkarim is considered a top prospect and Catalan giants Barcelona snapped him up on a loan deal with a conditional obligation to buy.

He has impressed with his performances for Barcelona B and now the La Liga champions are planning what is best for him to see him work towards his high ceiling.

Loaning him out for regular first-team football could be a tempting option and teams from England have shown interest in the teenager.

Coventry, who will be playing in the Premier League next season, are ‘most determined’, alongside Championship pair Norwich and Sheffield United.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Abdelkarim has been selected for Egypt’s World Cup squad; he has only represented Egypt Under-17s.

Flick is clearly impressed with the teenage attacker’s performances and has stressed that he will take a closer look at the Egyptian after he comes back from the World Cup.

As such, Coventry, Norwich and Sheffield United face a wait to see if they can sign him.

“We’re planning pre-season and looking to bring in new faces from La Masia, something I’ve been doing from the beginning”, the Blaugrana boss was quoted as saying by Catalan daily Sport.

“When Hamza returns from the World Cup, we’ll see if he’s an option for us.”

Frank Lampard’s side have been looking to add to their firepower ahead of their season in the Premier League, as they have been linked with Juventus forward Lois Openda.

The Belgian, though, is a lot more established name, and even if they are able to get their hands on Abdelkarim, the jury is out on how much he would play.

Norwich City had an ‘incredible’ second half of the season under Philippe Clement, who is expected to get proper backing by the board.

Sheffield United are also giving competition for the Egypt international, who could be allowed to go out on loan, but a lot could depend on how his World Cup campaign goes.